Amadeus is acquiring the airline tech unit of Optym, a technology company, for an undisclosed amount, the companies said Monday. The unit helps airlines with planning and scheduling their flight networks.

Optym, privately held and founded in 2000, aims to help airlines, such as easyJet, Latam Airlines Group, and Southwest Airlines, trim their operational costs, boost profitability, and enhance service. Optym’s employees are mainly based at the headquarters in Gainesville, Fla.

Optym’s airline optimization services, with the 90 employees associated with it, will become part of Amadeus Sky Suite. Optym, which provides tech services for multiple verticals, previously told The Gainesville Sun that it had generated about $25 million in revenue in 2017.

In February 2019, Amadeus CEO Luis Maroto said his team was evaluating potential acquisitions to beef up the company’s information technology services for airlines and airports. The Madrid-based tech giant went on to acquire ICM, an airport luggage technology company.

In November, Optym’s founder Ravi Ahuja stepped aside for a new CEO, Vic Keller, who ran private equity firm KLV Capital.